BRIEF-Capital One Financial - 30+ Day Performing Delinquencies Rate For Auto 5.23 Pct At April End Vs 5.15 Pct At March End

May 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL - 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PERCENT AT APRIL END VERSUS 5.15 PERCENT AT MARCH END

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PERCENT AT APRIL END VERSUS 3.57 PERCENT AT MARCH END

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PERCENT VERSUS 5.29 PERCENT IN MARCH

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PERCENT VERSUS 1.19 PERCENT IN MARCH