March 19 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP SAYS CEO RICHARD FAIRBANK’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.7 MILLION

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL - FOR 2019, CEO ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION TO MEDIAN EMPLOYEE’S ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS 112 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2J11kQ5) Further company coverage: