BRIEF-Capital One Financial Corp Q1 Net Income $1.3 Billion

April 24 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $1.3 BILLION, OR $2.62 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.62

* Q1 REVENUE $6.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $6.94 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MILLION VERSUS $1,992 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MILLION VERSUS $ 5,474 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PERCENT VERSUS 6.88 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: