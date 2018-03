BRIEF-Capital One Financial Feb. Auto Net Charge-Offs Rate 1.39 Pct Vs 2.01 Pct In Jan.

March 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PERCENT AT FEB END VERSUS 4.11 PERCENT AT JAN END

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PERCENT VERSUS 2.01 PERCENT IN JANUARY

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL- FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PERCENT VERSUS 5.33 PERCENT IN JANUARY

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL - 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PERCENT AT FEB END VERSUS 6.50 PERCENT AT JAN END