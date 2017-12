BRIEF-Capital One Financial Says Nov Domestic Credit Card Net Charge-Offs Rate 5.16 Pct Vs 4.7 Pct In Oct

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-NOVEMBER DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PERCENT VERSUS 4.70 PERCENT IN OCTOBER

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL - 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 6.13 PERCENT AT NOVEMBER END VERSUS 6.01 PERCENT AT OCTOBER END

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 4.11 PERCENT AT NOV END VERSUS 4.13 PERCENT AT OCT END

* CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – NOV AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 2.00 PERCENT VERSUS 2.21 PERCENT IN OCTOBER