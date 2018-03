March 23 (Reuters) - Capital Partners SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUY-BACK

* TO VOTE ON APRIL 19, UNDER SHARE BUY-BACK CO WOULD ACQUIRE UP TO 7 MILLION SHARES AT 6.9 ZLOTY PER SHARE