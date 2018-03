BRIEF-Capital Partners Plans To Redeem Investment Certificates, Buy Back Own Shares

March 15 (Reuters) - CAPITAL PARTNERS SA:

* PLANS TO REDEEM 115,000 INVESTMENT CERTIFICATES OF CAPITAL PARTNERS INVESTMENT I FIZ

* PLANS TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES WITH PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENT CERTIFICATES

* MANAGEMENT TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO SET UP RESERVE FUND IN AMOUNT OF 48.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MANAGEMENT TO RECOMMEND SETTING UP RESERVE FUND TO ACQUIRE UP TO 7 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES AT 6.9 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTMENT CERTIFICATES AT 56.1 MLN ZLOTYS AS PER LATEST AVAILABLE VALUATION FROM DEC. 29, 2017