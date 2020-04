BRIEF-Capital Partners Q1 Net Loss Narrows To 0.5 Mln Zlotys

April 28 (Reuters) - Capital Partners SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE CO HAS NOT RECORDED SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ECONOMIC SITUATION AND OPERATING CONDITIONS MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

* IN CASE OF SIGNIFICANT DROPS IN STOCK MARKETS CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS MAY TAKE SIGNIFICANT HIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)