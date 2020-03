March 19 (Reuters) - Capital Partners SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO’S OPERATIONS PROCEEDING WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD SALE TRENDS ON MARKETS CONTINUE IT WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S ABILITY TO GENERATE REVENUE FROM FUND MANAGEMENT

* CURRENTLY DOESN'T SEE SIGNIFICANT RISK TO GROUP'S LIQUIDITY