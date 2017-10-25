BRIEF-Capital Power Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:
* Capital power reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets FY dividend of C$1.67per share
* Capital Power Corp - qtrly loss per share C$0.13
* Capital Power Corp - qtrly revenues and other income $346 million versus $374 million
* Capital power-in quarter,recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million, $37 million with respect to Southport, Roxboro, Decatur energy facilities
* Capital Power Corp - pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million and $37 million in quarter had no cash impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: