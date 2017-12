Dec 13 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* CAPITAL POWER’S WHITLA WIND PROJECT AWARDED 20-YEAR CONTRACT BY AESO IN FIRST ROUND OF RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PROGRAM

* CAPITAL POWER - PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $27 MILLION & ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $17 MILLION IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: