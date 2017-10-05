BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces the appointment of Mr. Keith Forman as non-executive chairman

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners LP

* Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the appointment of Mr. Keith Forman as non-executive chairman of the board

* Capital Product Partners LP - Forman will replace Ioannis Lazaridis, who resigned as chairman of board of partnership in September 2017

* Capital Product Partners LP - Forman has been an independent non-executive director of partnership since April 2007