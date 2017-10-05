FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces the appointment of Mr. Keith Forman as non-executive chairman
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces the appointment of Mr. Keith Forman as non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners LP

* Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the appointment of Mr. Keith Forman as non-executive chairman of the board

* Capital Product Partners LP - Forman will replace Ioannis Lazaridis, who resigned as chairman of board of partnership in September 2017

* Capital Product Partners LP - Forman has been an independent non-executive director of partnership since April 2007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
