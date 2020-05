May 19 (Reuters) - Watford Holdings Ltd:

* CAPITAL RETURNS MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO BOARD OF WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD

* CAPITAL RETURNS MANAGEMENT - CALLS ON WATFORD HOLDINGS BOARD TO CONDUCT STRATEGIC REVIEW AND ENGAGE FINANCIAL ADVISORS

* CAPITAL RETURNS MANAGEMENT - BELIEVE THAT A LIQUIDATION OR A SALE OF WATFORD REPRESENTS BEST PATH FORWARD