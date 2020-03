March 30 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - BOARD APPROVED A TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF EQUITY AWARDS TO ANY DIRECTOR OR OFFICER OF CO

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE DETERMINED IT WILL NOT INCREASE ANNUAL BASE SALARIES OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS FOR FISCAL 2020 Source: (bit.ly/3dKQagL) Further company coverage: