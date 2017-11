Nov 1 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp

* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $117.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $118 million

* Capital Senior Living Corp - ‍two of co’s communities in Houston were impacted by Hurricane Harvey​

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.28​

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly ‍adjusted net loss per share $0.07​