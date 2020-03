March 16 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - RESCHEDULING ITS EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020, AT 10:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME