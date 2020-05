May 8 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING - EXPECT COVID-19 WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY, AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - EXPECT TO INCUR SIGNIFICANT IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN Q1, DUE TO SIGNIFICANT SHORTENING OF LEASE TERM AND IMPACT OF COVID-19