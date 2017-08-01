BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Q2 adjusted net loss per share $0.08

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp

* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $117 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Capital Senior Living Corp - adjusted cash from facility operations was $11.5 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $12.9 million in Q2 of 2016

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.08

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Capital Senior Living Corp - occupancy for company's consolidated communities was 86.8% in Q2 of 2017, a decrease of 160 basis points from Q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S