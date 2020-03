BRIEF-Capital Senior Living - Reached Agreements With Ventas & Welltower For Immediate Rent Reductions And Early Terminations Of Its Master Leases

March 16 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - REACHED AGREEMENTS WITH VENTAS & WELLTOWER FOR IMMEDIATE RENT REDUCTIONS AND EARLY TERMINATIONS OF ITS MASTER LEASES

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING - AGREEMENTS FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EARLY TERMINATION OF CO’S HEALTHPEAK MASTER LEASE

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - EARLY TERMINATIONS & RENT REDUCTIONS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE CO’S CASH FLOW BY ABOUT $22.0 MILLION

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - EARLY TERMINATIONS AND RENT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE LEASE LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $253.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: