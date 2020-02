BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Reduces Lease Liability And Improves Cash Position With Agreements For Early Terminations Of Healthpeak Master Leases

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING REDUCES LEASE LIABILITY AND IMPROVES CASH POSITION WITH AGREEMENTS FOR EARLY TERMINATIONS OF HEALTHPEAK MASTER LEASES

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - HEALTHPEAK WILL IMMEDIATELY MARKET THE 2026 COMMUNITIES FOR SALE.

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP - CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING AGREES TO RELEASE APPROXIMATELY $1.9 MILLION OF SECURITY DEPOSITS HELD BY HEALTHPEAK.

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING - UPON COMPLETION OF SALES OF 2020 AND 2026 COMMUNITIES, CO WILL HAVE NO ONGOING OBLIGATIONS WITH HEALTHPEAK