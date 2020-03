March 31 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $108.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $109.3 MILLION

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* SAYS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE INCREASES IN LABOR COSTS DUE TO NEED FOR PREMIUM LABOR TO SUPPLEMENT STAFFING, AND INCREASES IN COSTS FOR MEDICAL SUPPLIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: