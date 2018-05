May 14 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp:

* CAPITAL SOUTHWEST - ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

* CAPITAL SOUTHWEST - INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MILLION FROM $200 MILLION TO $210 MILLION - SEC FILING Source bit.ly/2jWrjf9 Further company coverage: