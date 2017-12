Dec 12 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp:

* CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION PRICES AN INCREASED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50,000,000 - 5.95% NOTES DUE 2022

* REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING WILL RESULT IN NET PROCEEDS TO CAPITAL SOUTHWEST OF APPROXIMATELY $48,500,000​

* ‍THIS IS AN INCREASE OF $15,000,000 FROM OFFERING SIZE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED​