BRIEF-Capital World Says Separately Received Notice From GVF's Legal Advisors Claiming To Recover Amount Due Under Corporate Guarantee​

March 2 (Reuters) - Capital World Ltd:

* CO SEPARATELY RECEIVED NOTICE FROM LEGAL ADVISORS FOR GVF CLAIMING TO RECOVER AMOUNT DUE UNDER CORPORATE GUARANTEE​

* UPDATES ON LOAN AGREEMENT OF HK$50 MILLION BETWEEN UNIT & GREAT VIEW FINANCE LIMITED

* UNIT GOT NOTICE FROM LEGAL ADVISORS OF GVF CLAIMING AGGREGATE OF PRINCIPAL OF HK$50 MILLION & OUTSTANDING INTEREST PAYABLE

* WILL DISCUSS WITH GVF'S LEGAL ADVISORS AND ENGAGE WITH GVF ON ITS POSITION WITH RESPECT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND NOTICE