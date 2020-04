April 30 (Reuters) - Capital World Ltd:

* CURRENTLY WORKING ON SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT PURSUANT TO MORATORIUM GRANTED BY COURT

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT PROGRESSING SLOWER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT CIRCUIT BREAKER

* MCO IN MALAYSIA HAS ALSO SLOWED DOWN PROCESS ON CCPSB RESTRUCTURING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)