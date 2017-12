BRIEF-Capitaland Announces Divestment Of Stake In Six Special Purpose Vehicles In India​

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST THEIR RESPECTIVE EQUITY INTERESTS IN SIX SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLES​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPS OF CAPITALAND GROUP FOR FY ENDING DEC. 31, 2017​

* CAPITALAND‘S EFFECTIVE SHARE OF AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS INR 1,565.5 MILLION

* ‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST THEIR 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN CAPITALAND RETAIL PRESTIGE MALL MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LTD​

* TO SELL INTEREST IN 6 RETAIL MALL ASSETS IN INDIA AND CAPITALAND RETAIL PRESTIGE MALL MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LTD FOR INR3.43 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: