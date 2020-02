BRIEF-Capitaland Announces Relief Measures To Help Tenants Impacted By COVID-19

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES S$10 MILLION MARKETING ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME TO FUND RETAILER-DRIVEN & MALL-WIDE PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES TO HELP ITS TENANTS

* CO’S MARKETING ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME TO HELP TENANTS RIDE THROUGH CHALLENGES BROUGHT ON BY COVID-19

* WILL OFFER FLEXIBLE RENTAL PAYMENTS AND A ONE-TIME RENTAL REBATE OF UP TO HALF-A-MONTH FOR ELIGIBLE TENANTS.

* IN RESPONSE TO BUDGET 2020, WILL PASS ON FULL SAVINGS OF GOVERNMENT’S PROPERTY TAX REBATE FOR QUALIFYING COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES TO ITS TENANTS

* OVER & ABOVE BUDGET 2020 MEASURES, CO HAS COMMITTED ADDITIONAL SUPPORT, INCLUDING RENTAL RELIEF, FOR TENANTS AFFECTED BY COVID-19