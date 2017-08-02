FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore
August 2, 2017 / 11:53 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd

* In Singapore, Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​

* In china, property cooling measures implemented by chinese government are starting to impact average residential prices and transacted volumes

* For second half of 2017, group has over 3,000 launch-ready units

* ‍"Raffles city Chongqing is also on-track to open by phases starting from second half of 2018​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

