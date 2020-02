Feb 13 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* CAPITALAND INTRODUCES WIDE-RANGING SUPPORT MEASURES TO HELP SINGAPORE RETAILERS TIDE THROUGH COVID-19

* FROM 14 FEB UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, STORES WITHIN CAPITALAND MALLS MAY OPERATE FROM NO LATER THAN 11AM AND CLOSE NO EARLIER THAN 8PM

* SUPPORT MEASURES INCLUDES FLEXIBILITY TO OPERATE SHORTER STORE HOURS AND TARGETED MARKETING ASSISTANCE

* S$10 MILLION MARKETING ASSISTANCE PROGRAMME TO SUPPORT RETAIL PARTNERS