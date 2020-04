April 30 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust:

* 1Q DPU 0.85 CENTS

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$148.3 MILLION VERSUS S$140.1 MILLION

* RETAINED S$69.6 MILLION OF TAXABLE INCOME IN 1Q 2020

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 EXPECTED TO DEEPEN IN 2Q DUE TO ‘CIRCUIT BREAKER’ PERIOD

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO DEEPEN IN 2Q 2020

* SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL OPERATING & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* DEFERRING ALL ASSET ENHANCEMENT & DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES, EXCEPT ONGOING UPGRADING WORKS AT LOT ONE SHOPPERS' MALL