Nov 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust:

* CAPITALAND AND CRCT TO JOINTLY ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN COMPANY THAT OWNS ROCK SQUARE IN GUANGZHOU FOR RMB3.3 BILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 1Q 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)