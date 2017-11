Nov 29 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust:

* ‍ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 51.5 MILLION NEW UNITS IN CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST​

* - PLACEMENT AT ISSUE PRICE OF BETWEEN S$1.553 AND S$1.612 PER NEW UNIT TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF NO LESS THAN S$80 MILLION​

* CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA - GROSS PROCEEDS OF S$80.0 MILLION ​‍TO PARTIALLY FUND JOINT ACQUISITION OF ROCK SQUARE, LOCATED IN CHINA, WITH CAPITALAND LTD‍​