Jan 31 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust:

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$‍33.0​ MILLION VERSUS S$34.8 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$‍54.1 MILLION VERSUS S$56.7 MILLION

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT ‍2.37​ CENTS