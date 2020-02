BRIEF-Capitaland Retail China Trust Posts Qtrly Net Property Income RMB227.0 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Retail China Trust:

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME RMB227.0 MILLION, UP 25.3%

* 4Q GROSS REVENUE RMB347.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB281.0 MILLION

* “WITH DEVELOPING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CONDITION IN CHINA, WE ARE ACTIVELY TAKING MEASURES TO MANAGE SITUATION”

* “MEASURES TAKEN TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAVE AFFECTED OUR BUSINESS SECTOR”

* EXTENDED SPRING FESTIVAL BREAK & OTHER MEASURES TAKEN TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AFFECTED BUSINESS SECTOR

* EXPECT SOME SHORT-TERM IMPACT DUE TO DEVELOPING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN CHINA