July 27 (Reuters) - Capitaland Retail China Trust

* 2017 second quarter net property income rises 16.3% year-on-year

* Qtrly net property income S$40.0 million versus S$35.5 million

* Qtrly distribution per unit for period 2.62 cents versus 2.61 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad)