April 26 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Retail China Trust :

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$37.2 MILLION VERSUS S$40.3 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$55.4 MILLION VERSUS S$60.1 MILLION

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT FOR PERIOD 2.75 SINGAPORE CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: