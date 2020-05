BRIEF-Capitaland Says Business Activities Affected Due To COVID-19

May 4 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* Q1 OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN 4 CORE MARKETS AND OTHER COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY EACH COUNTRY DUE TO COVID-19

* TOWARD END OF Q1, CHINA ENDED ITS NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN; SAYS TRADING RESULTS HAVE BEGUN TO RECOVER

* BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19, WILL HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR

* EXPECT RETAIL & LODGING BUSINESSES TO CONTINUE FACING HEADWINDS IN Q2 2020

* SECURED S$400 MILLION IN TWO BILATERAL GREEN LOANS IN APRIL 2020