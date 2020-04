BRIEF-CapitaLand Says Residential Sales In March 2020 Exceeded RMB1.3 Billion

April 6 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* CAPITALAND SALES OFFICES ACROSS CHINA HAVE REOPENED PROGRESSIVELY IN MARCH

* GROUP’S RESIDENTIAL SALES IN MARCH 2020 HAVE EXCEEDED RMB1.3 BILLION

* AS AT END MARCH 2020, ABOUT 80% OF STORES IN CAPITALAND MALLS IN CHINA ARE IN OPERATION

* 95% OF CAPITALAND’S OFFICE TENANTS HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS AND MORE THAN 65% OF THEIR EMPLOYEES HAVE RETURNED TO OFFICE

* GROSS SALES VALUE OF LA BOTANICA TOWNSHIP LAUNCH WAS ABOUT RMB405 MILLION

* ABOUT 80% OF TENANTS IN CAPITALAND’S BUSINESS PARKS HAVE ALSO RESUMED OPERATIONS

