June 8 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* WILL WAIVE AND POTENTIALLY DEFER RENT FOR QUALIFYING SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISE TENANTS IN SINGAPORE

* CAPITALAND MALL TRUST HAS COMMITTED A RENTAL RELIEF PACKAGE TOTALLING ABOUT S$114 MILLION

* FINANCIAL STRAIN FROM MEASURES MANDATED BY ACT WILL HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE THIS YEAR

* RENT WAIVING IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19 (TEMPORARY MEASURES) (AMENDMENT) BILL IN SINGAPORE