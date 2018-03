March 27 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BILLION TO R4.5 BILLION

* DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,

* FY ‍INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BILLION RAND VERSUS 14.93 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO​

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: