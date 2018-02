BRIEF-Capitec Bank Says Shareholders Can Expect Release Of Fresh Attacks

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* ‍IN RESPONSE TO LATEST SET OF ALLEGATIONS THAT VICEROY RESEARCH GROUP HAS RELEASED ON MONDAY 5 FEBRUARY​

* “SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXPECT RELEASE OF FRESH ATTACKS AND FALSE ALLEGATIONS OVER AN EXTENDED PERIOD”​

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS- ‍“ARREARS FIGURES REPORTED BY CAPITEC ON THESE LOANS ARE ACCURATE AND IN LINE WITH OUR RISK APPETITE AND PORTFOLIO TRACKING RESULTS”​

* "‍PROVISIONS RAISED AGAINST THESE LOANS ARE CONSERVATIVE"​