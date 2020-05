BRIEF-Capitec Bank Sees H1 Earnings Fall by 20% Or More

May 29 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: CPI - CPIP - TRADING STATEMENT

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - CAPITEC’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL POSITIONS CONTINUE TO BE VERY STRONG.

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - NATIONAL LOCKDOWN AFFECTED CAPITEC FROM END OF ITS FIRST MONTH OF 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - CAPITEC’S DEPOSIT BASE INCREASED FURTHER

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS IMPACTING BUSINESSES IN SOUTH AFRICA ACROSS BOARD

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - STILL EARLY DAYS TO DETERMINE EXTENT, BUT DOUBTFUL DEBT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO PROVIDE SPECIFIC GUIDANCE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON RESULTS FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING ON 31 AUGUST

* CAPITEC BANK - OVER PERIOD OF NATIONAL LOCKDOWN, CAPITEC TRANSACTION VOLUMES NUMBER OF FUNERAL POLICIES SOLD AND CREDIT SALES WERE LOWER

* CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL DECLINE BY MORE THAN 20% OR MORE

* CAPITEC BANK - HY HEPS AND EPS WILL DECLINE BY MORE THAN 20% OR MORE THAN 509 CENTS AND 510 CENTS RESPECTIVELY