BRIEF-Capitol Federal Financial Buys Capital City Bancshares For About $37.5 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Capitol Federal Financial Inc:

* CAPITOL FEDERAL® FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CAPITAL CITY BANCSHARES

* CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL - CCB STOCKHOLDERS WILL GET 3.725 SHARES OF CAPITOL FEDERAL’S STOCK FOR EACH OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF THEIR COMMON STOCK

* CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC - MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CCB AND CAPITOL FEDERAL

* CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC - DEAL FOR REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $47.08 PER CCB COMMON SHARE, AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $37.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: