April 30 (Reuters) - Capitol Federal Financial Inc:

* CAPITOL FEDERAL® FINANCIAL, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CAPITAL CITY BANCSHARES AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC Q2 SHR $0.17

* CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC - NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $515 THOUSAND, OR 1.0%, FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO $49.9 MLN FOR CURRENT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: