2 months ago
June 13, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Capitol Health announces sale of NSW assets to I-Med Radiology Network

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* Sale of NSW assets for $81.5m and guidance

* Binding all cash agreement with I-Med Radiology Network (I-Med) to sell co's NSW radiology assets for a total consideration of $81.5m

* Forecasts range of FY18 total group operating revenue to be $118m to $122m, assuming completion of sale by August 2017

* Company plans to further reduce its overheads in order of $1.5m to $2.0m per annum

* Reduction will encompass senior management & administrative personnel, & associated overhead costs in IT, Legal, & Administration

* Majority of benefits from reductions will flow through to earnings in FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

