BRIEF-Capitol Health Says Non-Exec Directors, Managing Director & CFO Instigated 50% Reduction In Fees & Salary

April 9 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CFO HAVE INSTIGATED A 50% REDUCTION IN THEIR FEES AND SALARY

* CAPITOL HEALTH - COMPANY REMAINS WITHIN ITS EXISTING BANK COVENANTS

* CAPITOL HEALTH - WHILE YTD TRADING RESULT TO END OF MARCH IN LINE WITH VIEW, PANDEMIC HAS HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON CLINIC ATTENDANCE, REVENUE

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - REDUCING OPEN CLINIC ROSTERS WITH STAFF TAKING ANNUAL AND UNPAID LEAVE

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - CEASING ALL NEW HIRES AND SALARY INCREASES

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - DEFERRING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL SPENDING

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - DEFERRING INTERIM DIVIDEND

* CAPITOL HEALTH LTD - SEEKING RENT RELIEF FROM LANDLORDS