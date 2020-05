May 26 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* SEES NET DEBT POSITION AT END OF MAY 2020 OF $14.7M

* RECENT WEEKS HAVE SHOWN A MATERIAL INCREASE IN PATIENT ATTENDANCE

* RE-OPENED SEVEN SMALLER CLINIC LOCATIONS ACROSS NETWORK EARLIER THAN PLANNED

* EXPECT ALL SITES TO BE OPENED IN JUNE 2020 IF POSITIVE TREND CONTINUES