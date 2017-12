Dec 18 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* ‍CAPITOL HEALTH TO ACQUIRE I-RAD RADIOLOGY SUNSHINE FOR AN UPFRONT CONSIDERATION OF $3 MILLION​

* ‍BOARD INTENDS TO REINSTATE DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* SINGLE CLINIC IN SUNSHINE, VICTORIA, IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $3.7 MILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE

* CONFIRMS CO IS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH RADIOLOGY TASMANIA AND HAS BEEN NOMINATED AS PREFERRED BIDDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: