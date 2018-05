May 2 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* CAPMAN INFRA COMPLETES FIRST EUR 70 MILLION DEAL AND LAUNCHES EUR 300 MILLION FUNDRAISING

* SIGNS ITS FIRST INVESTMENT, WHERE IT WILL LEAD A FINNISH INVESTOR CONSORTIUM TO INVEST EUR 70 MILLION IN AN ALLIANZ CAPITAL PARTNERS MANAGED ACCOUNT SOLUTION IN ELENIA