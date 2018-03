BRIEF-Capman Considers Issuance Of New Notes

March 20 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* CAPMAN CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES AND ANNOUNCES A VOLUNTARY TOTAL REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES MATURING IN 2019

* TARGET SIZE OF ISSUE IS EUR 50 MILLION

* ‍IS CONSIDERING ISSUANCE OF NEW EURO-DENOMINATED FIXED RATE NOTES WITH AN EXPECTED MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS​

* ‍ANNOUNCES THAT IS GOING TO VOLUNTARILY REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR 30 MILLION NOTES DUE 15 OCT 2019​

* ‍POTENTIAL ISSUE OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NEAR FUTURE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS​